Neighbor Rapes and Burns Minor Girl to Death in Islamabad

The burnt body of a little girl was discovered in a water tank of one of the houses in Kohsar Town, on Old Kirpa Road.

The minor was reportedly kidnapped, raped, and burnt to death.

The father lodged a complaint at the Kirpa police station, stating that his 7-year-old daughter had gone to a neighbor’s home for Quran Khwani with her mother, grandmother, and sister.

The family noticed her absence after some time and began looking for her with the help of the locals. They subsequently noticed a foul stench from the roof of the neighboring house that they had visited for the Quran Khani, and a burnt cot was also discovered on the roof.

The parents of the victim purportedly hurried to the building and discovered the body of their daughter in a water tank.

The victim’s body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem to confirm the possibility of rape.

The complainant reported to the police that his wife had seen their neighbor’s daughter running out of an under-construction building with a stranger.

The police have apprehended four suspects, including a girl, and claim that the murderers will be arrested within the next few hours.