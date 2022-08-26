Google’s Tech Valley to Revamp School Education in Karachi

The Sindh government and Tech Valley Pakistan, a country partner of Google for Education, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to digitize schools in Karachi.

Secretary of Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD), Ghulam Akbar Laghari, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tech Valley, Umar Farooq, signed the MoU on Thursday.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Cash Prizes for Hafiz-e-Quran Children of Police Officers

According to details, Tech Valley will be responsible for integrating Google’s digital learning platforms in schools to transform the learning experience of students.

One of the platforms is Google Classroom, which allows teachers to upload study material, assignments, and quizzes as well as communicate with students in real time.

Besides, Tech Valley will also give training on different Computer Science (CS) courses to thousands of students and teachers all over Sindh. Initially, 250 students and 100 teachers from five schools will be provided training on Google’s CS First and Be Internet Awesome programs.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Islamic University’s Arabic Courses

Addressing the event, Secretary SELD lauded Tech Valley and Google for taking the initiative to revolutionize school education in Sindh, asking other organizations to step forward for similar collaborations.

CEO Tech Valley said that the MoU will digitize the school education ecosystem in Karachi and will make the learning process more fun and interactive for students.