UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Groups Unveiled

The groups for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League have been unveiled with some mouth-watering clashes in store.

Defending champions, Real Madrid have been placed in Group F alongside Germany’s RB Leipzig, Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, and Scottish champions, Celtic.

Spanish giants, Barcelona, will face off against German champions, Bayern Munich, as Robert Lewandowski returns to his former club. Italian giants, Inter Milan, and Czech Republic’s finest, Viktoria Plzen, have been placed alongside Munich and Barcelona in Group C.

English champions, Manchester City, are placed in Group G while last year’s finalists, Liverpool, are in Group A alongside Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers. Lionel Messi’s PSG are in Group H along with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Italian champions, AC Milan, are in Group E with Chelsea, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb.

Here are all the groups: