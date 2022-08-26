UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Groups Unveiled

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 26, 2022 | 1:13 pm

The groups for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League have been unveiled with some mouth-watering clashes in store.

Defending champions, Real Madrid have been placed in Group F alongside Germany’s RB Leipzig, Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, and Scottish champions, Celtic.

Spanish giants, Barcelona, will face off against German champions, Bayern Munich, as Robert Lewandowski returns to his former club. Italian giants, Inter Milan, and Czech Republic’s finest, Viktoria Plzen, have been placed alongside Munich and Barcelona in Group C.

English champions, Manchester City, are placed in Group G while last year’s finalists, Liverpool, are in Group A alongside Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers. Lionel Messi’s PSG are in Group H along with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Italian champions, AC Milan, are in Group E with Chelsea, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb.

Here are all the groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H
Ajax Porto Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt AC Milan Real Madrid Manchester City Paris Saint Germain
Liverpool Atletico Madrid Barcelona Tottenham Chelsea RB Leipzig Sevilla Juventus
Napoli Bayer Leverkusen Inter Milan Sporting Lisbon RB Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk Borussia Dortmund Benfica
Rangers Club Bruges Viktoria Plzen Marseille Dinamo Zagreb Celtic FC Copenhagen Maccabi Haifa

