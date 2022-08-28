PTA Shuts Down Website Hosting Stolen SECP Data

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Saturday managed to shut down the illegal website which had stolen companies’ data from the SECP website and gave free access to everyone.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken action on the complaint filed by the SECP against the website CompaniesHouse. The website has been shut down and new precautionary measures have been placed to avert such instances in the future. So far, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is yet to take action against the said website.

SECP had contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to initiate action against the said website and ensure its timely closure. The website had stolen the data from the SECP and was giving illegal access to the general public without any legal permission from the commission.

The SECP had initiated all legal recourses against those involved in this unauthorized access. The SECP has reiterated that it attended to this matter with utmost urgency and will continue to ensure the integrity of its systems and data at the highest standards.