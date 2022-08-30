Punjab Cabinet to Donate One Month’s Salaries to Flood Victims

Led by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the members of the Punjab Cabinet have decided to donate their one-month salaries to the country’s flood victims.

The decision was made during the meeting of the provincial cabinet held in Lahore earlier today. During the meeting, CM Punjab also made several key decisions for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

According to details, CM Punjab has reserved his official helicopter for rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, including Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Mianwali.

CM Punjab also directed the authorities to send healthcare staff and medicines to relief camps set up for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Besides Punjab, Federal and Sindh cabinets as well as Pakistan Army officers have pledged to donate salaries to the flood victims of the country.

PM, Federal Cabinet members, Pakistan Army officers, CM Sindh, Cabinet members, MPAs of PPP, Advisers, and Special Assistants will donate their one-month salaries to the flood victims.

Moreover, the five-day pay of Sindh government employees from BPS 17-22 and the two-day pay of provincial government employees from BPS 1-16 will be donated to the flood victims.