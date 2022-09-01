Court Orders Immediate Establishment of Tent Cities in Sindh

The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Sukkur Bench has ordered the urgent setting up of tent cities for flood victims in the province.

Headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, the Sukkur Bench heard the case about the devastation caused by the recent monsoon-induced floods and expressed displeasure with the district administration’s rescue and relief operations.

The bench questioned Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, about the number of rescued people and the facilities provided to them, and instructed the Government of Sindh to promptly set up tent cities across the province and ensure the provision of food and medical facilities for the flood victims.

The SHC also called for the constitution of citizen committees to oversee flood relief activities under the supervision of civil judges.

Furthermore, it directed the provincial government to issue orders for the damaged canals to be repaired and for it to submit a report on the clearing of rain and floodwater in the province.

In related news, the Indus River has exceeded 500,000 cusecs at the Sukkur, Guddu, and Taunsa barrages and people from the rural areas nearby are being moved to safety.