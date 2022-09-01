Fellowship Program Announced For Young Muslim Scientists

Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) in collaboration with COMSTECH and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced the ‘Young Scientists’ Fellowship Program (YSFP)’ to engage young scientists in practical research.

The fellowship program provides research opportunities for young scientists in the Islamic world who are under 45 years of age. YSFP is part of the MSTF offering programs in areas of capacity building, networking, and discourse-making for creating conditions for students and young researchers in the Islamic world that will strongly exhort them to become familiar with state-of-the-art technologies and scientific achievements while benefiting from exchanging ideas, which will foster the development of science and technology in the Islamic world.

Five fellowships will be provided to young scientists from Islamic countries at the National University of Science and Technology under the supervision of NUST faculty members in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences, and School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering. The students can apply for the program before September 15.

This target is remarkably effective in tackling important issues of the Islamic world and is not attainable unless scientific and technological institutions cooperate.

In the YSFP, the Islamic world scientific research institutes consent to cooperate as a host to researchers.

The YSFP issues a call to researchers, which requires them to submit their applications. Applicants who have a practical and problem-solving research proposal and hold an influential scientific position will be evaluated in the MSTF Secretariat.

The initial winners at this stage will be introduced to the host institute for final review and selection. In this program, applicants will be selected among young scientists, researchers, and technologists under 45 years of age, including those holding master’s degrees, as well as university instructors of the Islamic world.

The basis for the evaluation of applicants is the information provided in the registration form and the attached documents. The received documents will be evaluated in three steps. Then, by considering the scores of individuals and taking into account the priorities mentioned in the proposal, the nominees, who are eligible to benefit from the Fellowship, will be selected.