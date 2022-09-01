Martin Dow Group Sets Up Medical Camps for Flood Victims Across Pakistan

Martin Dow Group a leading multinational pharmaceutical company in Pakistan has set up medical camps across areas of Balochistan, KPK, Punjab, and Sindh (D.G Khan in Taunsa, Basti Lashari and Ahmadani, D.I Khan – Tank, Quetta – Pishin, Badin, and Hala) to provide medical relief and other essential items to people affected by the recent floods. The primary goal is to facilitate the victims with on-ground medical aid.

Expressing his views about these camps, Ali Akhai, Chairman of Martin Dow Group, said

In this time of heavy challenges where floods have caused havoc and destruction across the length and breadth of Pakistan, it has always been our responsibility to come forward and help our countrymen.

Javed Ghulam Muhammad, Group MD, and CEO Martin Dow said,

This is a continuous effort and in line with our vision to be an active contributor to the social causes.’

Martin Dow has so far done 4 camps and over 15 more camps are planned, keeping in view the calamity more camps would be further added. These camps are managing over 500 patients daily, and females and children are being treated by specially assigned doctors to ensure convenience for the affected.

Medicines are being prescribed under the supervision of a panel of doctors which comprises specialists. Furthermore, along with medical aid, Martin Dow Group is distributing food boxes (fresh fruits, dry fruits, milk, water, juice, biscuits, etc.) company is also handing over blankets, mosquito nets, coil, and Mosquito repellent.

This aid is an ongoing process and will continue for as long as it is required to help our countrymen.