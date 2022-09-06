Fully-Filled Lake Manchar Poses More Flooding Threat for Surrounding Areas

The Irrigation Department Sindh has made two more cuts into Lake Manchar near Sehwan Sharif, as the water level in the natural reservoir was alarmingly high yesterday.

The cuts were made in the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan near RD 50 and 52, and the provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, stated that the levels did not decrease although a controlled breach was dug on Sunday. He added that the pressure in Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Mehar would subside after the new cuts were made.

Water from the lake had flooded hundreds of villages alongside the Indus Highway near Sehwan toll plaza and the Bobak-Sehwan link road. Resultantly, a large number of people were stranded in their homes in the Jaffarabad and Wahar Union Councils (UCs) and the concerned authorities have ordered the district administrations to evacuate them.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Captain (retd.) Farid-Uddin-Mustafa, has also issued evacuation orders for the areas near Manchar Lake due to the surging water level, as reported by the ARY News on Monday.

According to reports, high pressure in the Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain had endangered the lives of thousands of Dadu’s residents. The water is only a foot lower than that of the dam of the MNV drain near Kari Mori and machinery was sent to reinforce the drain.