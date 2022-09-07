Govt Signs Agreement with AIIB to Improve Water Related Services in Lahore

To improve the water-related service in Lahore, the federal government has signed an agreement with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with cost of $1.6 million.

The project is named “Project Readiness Advance Loan Agreement”, and it is locally renamed as Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project.

The preparatory activities of the project will comprise the recruitment of two international Project Management Consultancies (PMCs), one each to support the engineering and design activities for the infrastructure components of the project.

The PMCs will perform design reviews, finalize tender documents, help the implementation agency to undertake the tendering process, update the environmental and social assessments, and assist the implementation agency to update the environmental and social management plans.

The preparatory activities will also support the incremental operating costs for hiring the relevant experts to support project implementation, office rental, transport, and office expenditures.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq, expressed gratitude to AIIB for extending continuous support to help Pakistan in achieving the goal of sustainable economic and social development. He apprised the AIIB delegation that the project will ensure the sustainable supply of safe water, reduce deteriorating environmental impacts due to untreated sewage disposal, and deliver improved services to the general public, thus helping to make it a financially strong entity.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, highlighted that the preparatory advance shall lead to early signing and implementation of the main project aimed at ensuring the sustainable supply of safe water and improvement of the existing sewerage system by providing new conduits, thereby reducing the deterioration in the environment.