Minister Directs Completion of Gwadar Safe City Project in 6 Months

In order to complete the Gwadar Safe City Project (GSCP) in six months, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Balochistan government to revise the PC-1 of the project before the next Central Working Development Party (CDWP), scheduled to take place in September.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a steering committee meeting to review progress on GSCP.

ALSO READ Govt Revives Project to Connect Central Asia With Pakistan and Afghanistan Via CPEC

The minister, while reviewing the progress on the project, directed the provincial government of Balochistan to hold a meeting next week with Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and follow their model which remained successful in Punjab.

The minister also directed Chief Secretary Balochistan to rationalize the cost of the project while recruiting a professional project director for this project.

He also inquired about the status of the Quetta Safe City Project. It was informed that equipment has been taken for this project and further progress was underway.

ALSO READ Planning Minister Directs to Start Work on Lahore-Karachi Cargo Shuttle Service

The minister directed the concerned stakeholders to integrate Quetta Safe City Project with GCSP. He remarked that the prime objective of GCSP is to take maximum security measures for Gwadar which will be a gateway for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).