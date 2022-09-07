PAC Demands List of Dual National Top-Tier Govt Officers

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has asked for a list of the names and details of all the dual nationality members of the government and judiciary.

Its Chairman, Noor Alam Khan, presided over the meeting and declared that dual-national bureaucrats are ineligible but they still hold posts in the most sensitive departments, including the judiciary, the National Assembly, the Senate, and all the ministries and divisions.

Khan also declared that “a dual citizen cannot become a secretary or a judge”.

The committee also enjoined the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide it a report on the closure of the case involving Moonis Elahi and the person who had ordered it.

Committee member, Sheikh Sohail Asghar, revealed that the case against Moonis Elahi had been closed, and Chairman NAB, Aftab Sultan, responded that he did not have any detailed information about the case at the time.

The latter also spoke about the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project and informed the PAC officials that investigations into it have been initiated, and a report on it is expected by 15 September. He assured the committee that financial irregularities will be scrutinized on merit.

The PAC also summoned the Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) in connection with the case involving the unauthorized use of government helicopters by 1,800 people, including the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who is due to pay Rs. 70 million.

The NAB Chairman informed the committee that a list of these individuals will be given to the EC and other relevant institutions.

The matter of Imran Khan, being nominated despite owing the amount in the helicopter case was also discussed, and committee member, Nuzhat Pathan, stated that the EC does not accept nominations even if a candidate owes a thousand rupees. She highlighted that despite owing the aforementioned amount, he is contesting elections, and the committee summoned the Secretary of the Election Commission in this regard.