Islamabad Police Officers Banned From Using Social Media

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, has banned the Islamabad Police personnel from sharing videos on social media featuring them in uniform.

He issued a notification in this regard and stated that the police officers are now prohibited from uploading social media videos while wearing their uniforms as it negatively affects the institution’s image.

According to the notification, all the concerned officers of the department have been instructed to refrain from using social media apps and posting their videos, particularly while in police uniforms. It also warned them of strict action in case of any violation.

ALSO READ PIA has more than 800 Fake Degree Cases: DG FIA

In related news, the Islamabad Police have apprehended around 8,283 professional beggars and 147 handlers this year and have taken legal action against them.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Syed Farhat Abbas Kazmi, addressed a press conference at the Rescue 15 office on Wednesday and said that a large-scale operation against the professional beggars and their handlers is underway under the directions of IGP Nasir.

He also stated that special teams were deployed, while two vehicles, one each in the East and West zone patrolled the areas to take action against the beggar mafia. Additionally, all the zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were instructed to file FIRs against the culprits under the Human Trafficking Act 2018, SSP Kazmi said.

Furthermore, he revealed that around 474 FIRs were filed against 1,686 beggars and about 928 men, 728 women, and 30 transgender persons were penalized. The SSP added that 147 cases were registered under Section 3 of the Human Trafficking Act 2018 as well.

ALSO READ Steve Jobs’ Daughter Mocks iPhone 14 With a Meme

Reportedly, 1,894 men, 232 women, 4,101 children, 305 girls, and 21 transgender persons were moved to Edhi and other shelter homes.

SSP Kazmi also urged citizens to discourage the act of begging and alert the police in such cases to help uproot beggary from the federal capital.