Pakistan to Observe Day of Mourning Over Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Pakistan will observe Monday (September 12) as a day of mourning on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accorded his approval for observing a day of mourning in Pakistan on the demise of the Queen.

A notification issued by the cabinet division in this regard reads, “On the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Government of Pakistan has decided to observe a day of national mourning on 12th September 2022.”

“The National Flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on 12th September”, the notification adds.

The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years. The Queen visited Pakistan twice during her reign, in 1961 and 1997.