Pakistan’s Sehat Kahani Makes it to Forbes’ Top 100 Companies to Watch

Pakistani healthcare company Sehat Kahani has made it to Forbes’ 100 Companies to Watch list. The publisher released the second edition of its 100 to watch list on August 28, and it focuses on companies that are on the rise across the Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ Zong and Sehat Kahani to Hold a Joint Twitter Space to Discuss the Future of Digital Health

The top category on this list was biotech and healthcare, which is exactly what Sehat Kahani focuses on. The list shows how the pandemic affected different companies and startups. It represents 15 countries and territories across 11 categories that include biotechnology and healthcare, e-commerce, retail, and finance. Singapore had the most companies on the list this year.

To qualify, companies have to be headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, have private ownership, operate for profit, have more than $50 million in annual revenue, and have no more than $100 million in total funding through August 1. The list takes into account a company’s track record for revenue growth, impact on the region, ability to attract funding, and promising business models along with a compelling story.

Sehat Kahani is the only Pakistani company that made it to Forbes’ 100 to Watch in Asia this year. It is a women-led organization that was founded by Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram in 2017. Its key backers include 10Pearls Ventures, Elahi Group, Impact Investment Exchange, and the Islamic Development Bank.

The company’s main purpose is to connect patients with doctors in remote areas through its mobile app. It allows you to find doctors instantly and make appointments for consultation. You can also save your medical history, find affordable payment plans, and get medicine right at your doorstep. Sehat Kahani has thus far facilitated 1.2 million medical consultations to date with 800 medical experts.

The app is available on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. You can visit the website for more information.