Rizwan Delivers Sermon in a Mosque in New Zealand [Video]

Pakistan began their tri-nation series in New Zealand with a bang, winning their first two games easily. It’s a good turnaround after losing the Asia Cup 2022 final and the T20I series against England by a margin of 3-4.

The Men in Green will play their third match on Tuesday against the Kane Williamson-led side at Hagley Oval. The squad rested on Sunday and will have a brief practice session today in Christchurch.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Confident of Winning T20 World Cup With Selected Pakistan Team

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, visited a local mosque where the former delivered a speech on Islamic doctrine to the Muslim community in Christchurch city.

The 30-year-old, who is known for his religious inclination, stressed having steadfast faith in Allah. He urged the Muslim community there to commit their time, money and lives to Allah.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Completes 2,000 T20I Away Runs in Emphatic Fashion Against New Zealand

masha'Allah Muhammad Rizwan in mosque Christchurch New Zealand .. Indeed, worshiping is not our favor to Allah. its Allah's favor is on us. We will go to jannat ul firdus .. mujhe jannat Jane ka bahut shoq ha sachi sath sath insha'Allah insha'Allah@iMRizwanPak#PAKvNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/KOBCiJFxFS — Masooma_Rizz_world 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@Rizwan_Queen_) October 9, 2022

It is worth noting that Rizwan garnered widespread acclaim after a photo of him reading the holy Quran went viral on social media earlier this year during a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

Last year, the T20I number one batter also presented the holy Quran to Matthew Hayden, a former Australian opener and Pakistan’s batting consultant for the T20 World Cup in the UAE, in 2021.