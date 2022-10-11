New Zealand Overtakes Pakistan in Tri-Series Points Table

Pakistan has dropped to second place in the tri-nation series points table after losing to New Zealand by nine wickets in the fourth game of the competition at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Babar Azam-led side has played three games, two against New Zealand and one against Bangladesh. The team won the first two games and has four points on the board. The Men in Green will play their last game against Bangladesh on October 13.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Confident of Winning T20 World Cup With Selected Pakistan Team

The Kane Williamson-led side, on the other hand, has four points after defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan in the last two matches they played in the series and will face Bangladesh in their last game tomorrow, October 12.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh has lost the first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand, and their fate to play in the final will be decided in tomorrow’s game; if they lose, they will be eliminated from the series.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Completes 2,000 T20I Away Runs in Emphatic Fashion Against New Zealand

Here is the updated points table:

No. Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 0.646 2 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 4 0.097 3 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -1.092

It is pertinent to mention here that the top two teams on the points table will play in the final on Friday, October 14 before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.