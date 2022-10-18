Sindh Police Launches Talaash App to Help Catch Criminals

Sindh Police is making it easier to catch criminals with the launch of a new app called Talaash. It will help investigation teams at different police departments by allowing easy access to criminal records in large databases.

The launch took place at the Central Police Office (CPO) and it was attended by DIG IT Capt (retd.) Pervez Ahmed Chandio, project head PDIT Tabassum Abbasi, technical team lead, and other officials. The chief guest at this event was Sindh Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

DIG Chandio briefed the media that Talaash is a super app developed for Sindh Police, and it will help find information through huge data banks in a fast and efficient way. It will only let you log in if you have an authorized username and password as well as biometric verification.

The app will include a dashboard that will let you pick between suspect verification, biometric crime record verification, HRMIS, NADRA verification, and NADRA 1:N. HRMIS will allow users to verify the records of policemen that have been questioned by the checking or patrolling staff at different locations in the province.

NADRA 1:N will help verify details of any dead bodies on the spot through biometric verification. The app will include a list of other features as well such as FIR digital copy, a list of wanted criminals, a list of blacklisted vehicles, vehicle verification from excise department, cellular subscriber information, and more.

Talaash’s data bank will have information from the Crime Record Office (CRO), a search of the accused through FIR, driving license verification, and much more. Moreover, the app will aggregate the data of over 1.5 million criminals as well as police employment records to help catch fake employees.

The app will roll out starting with Karachi but will soon become available in other districts of the province.