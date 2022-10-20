Govt Declares NITB Autonomous Organization

The federal government has declared the National Information Technology Board (NITB) as an autonomous organization.

A letter issued by the Cabinet Division states that consequent upon the establishment of the NITB as a body corporate under the NITB Act, 2022, the federal cabinet has approved the deletion of NITB from the list of attached departments in Schedule-III, and its allocation to the Information Technology and Telecommunications Division in Schedule-II of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The necessary amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973 to the above effect will be made accordingly, the letter added.

The government has also notified a nine-member NIT Board which includes the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Secretary MoITT, the Secretary Finance Division, the Secretary of the Division to which business of Science and Technology is allocated, the Director General (Technical) ISI and Secretary National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board as Ex-officio members, Chief Executive Officer of Board, Member IT and any expert from public or private sector may be co-opted with the approval of the board.

As per the details, the federal government on the recommendation of the NIT Board shall appoint, an eminent IT professional of known integrity, competence, and expertise in handling IT development projects, CEO for a term of three years extendable for a similar term or terms.

The Board shall also provide technical guidance for embedding e-governance in the federal ministries and divisions besides promoting efficient and transparent governance.

It is worth mentioning here that the joint sitting of parliament approved the NITB Bill on 9th June 2022. Subsequently, President Dr. Arif Alvi on 13th August 2022 approved the National Information Technology Board Bill 2022.