Melbourne Weather Improves Considerably Ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

The weather conditions are expected to improve in Melbourne ahead of the Pakistan-India clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup tomorrow.

While India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in their first clash of T20 World Cup 2022, the weather at Melbourne Cricket Ground has got a big role to play. Like any other India-Pakistan encounter, this match has attracted the attention of millions around the world and the fans had expressed disappointment over the bad weather expected in Melbourne.

However, as unpredictable as it is, the weather forecast has shifted towards the better end of the spectrum recently. According to the latest weather report, the chances of rain on Sunday have decreased from 80% to 23% in no time. Hence, live action is expected at MCG tomorrow with little interference from bad weather.

India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaigns tomorrow at MCG at 1:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Source: BBC Weather

