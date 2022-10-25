Multiple Restaurants in Islamabad Penalized For Serving Unhygienic Food

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Department has penalized several restaurants for poor hygiene after an inspection drive in the federal capital’s sector I-8.

The development comes after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, directed the Food Department to launch an inspection drive in all sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.

In this regard, Deputy Director (DD) Food Department stated that the operation is aimed at improving the food standards and quality for the general public.

In addition, the DD warned the eateries not to compromise on food quality, as thousands of people visit them each day.

He further added that the ICT administration is determined to ensure safe and unadulterated food for consumers in line with the vision of the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICT Food Department has been conducting unannounced inspections of the federal capital’s eateries, cafes, and canteens.

ALSO READ Renowned Scholar Engr. Ali Mirza Escapes Yet Another Assassination Attempt

Separately, Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, stated that the civic agency is devotedly working on resolving the issues experienced by the citizens, particularly the problems of victims of the land mafia.

He also visited various areas accompanied by relevant officials and listened to the grievances of the victims of the land mafia in the federal capital.