Cases of Donkeys Being Abused and Burnt Alive on the Rise in Karachi

Just a day after Bear, the donkey, died in Karachi last week after being force-fed acid, the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) rescued another brutally tortured donkey on Saturday.

Named Carlos, the donkey is believed to have been burnt either by fire or acid, with burn marks all over its face, ears, back, belly, and tail, and could barely open its eyes because of the pain.

The ACF wrote in an Instagram post:

Somebody either set this donkey on fire or threw acid on him because his entire body has been burnt in the most unimaginable way.

It mentioned that the side of Carlos’ face was “completely charred” and added, “He’s also been severely beaten because he flinches if any human even slightly moves their hand”.

Carlos was allowed to rest and eat, and the ACF mentioned that he was skin and bones.

It said, “The moment we cleaned up the dirt on his body, we saw the extent of damage on his body. Majority of his body is burnt. His tail. His back. His front. His face”.

Sharing the details of its treatment and his response to them, the ACF wrote, “Treatment was completed with painkillers and dressing. The good thing is that Carlos immediately started eating after the painkillers kicked in”.

People are appalled at the senseless abuse that the poor animal endured, and the mindset behind it. Despite a series of protests by animal welfare organizations and animal lovers in the major cities of Pakistan this summer, which called for the government and concerned authorities to expedite the protection of animals, there seems to be no action and no hope for them.

Salman Sufi, the Head of the Prime Ministers Strategic Reforms Unit, had introduced several animal protection reforms (including a much-hyped but defunct animal abuse helpline) for Islamabad in June and had stated that they would soon be extended to the provinces with the help of the Ministry of Climate Change. However, this appears only to be a distant dream. Meanwhile, animals have a bleak future as rampant animal abuse continues unchecked across the country.