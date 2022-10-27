Punjab Govt and Akhuwat Relaunch House Loans

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, met with the Akhuwat founder, Dr. Amjad Saqib, and authorized the renewal of the Punjab government’s agreement with Akhuwat to distribute Rs. 800 million through the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

The CM also acknowledged the Non-Governmental Organization’s (NGO) societal contributions at the occasion.

He stated that the Akhuwat microfinance organization will give loans to poorer households for residential development.

Loans would be granted first and foremost for the building of dwellings in flood-affected regions, he continued, stressing the need to provide flood victims with a roof.

Dr. Amjad Saqib revealed that the Akhuwat loans supplied to 2.5 million people had been fully recovered. He claimed that low-income households had received assistance in constructing 36,000 houses.

The conference was attended by Provincial Minister, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Principal Secretary to CM, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Housing Department, and others.