CPO Rawalpindi Bans Police Officers From Making Political Posts on Social Media

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Sajid Kiani, has instructed all subdivisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to make sure that police officers do not upload political posts or videos on social media during the long march.

CPO Rawalpindi further declared that any violation will receive strict departmental action against those responsible. He also ordered them to relay these new directives to every officer and employee.

As directed by the Punjab government, the Rawalpindi Police will set up 33 checkpoints to maintain a secure passage for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Long March’ headed by former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

When the march progresses through several districts of Punjab, it will be accompanied by local political figures. It will take GT Road into Rawalpindi; however, different routes may be used depending on the situation.

The Rawalpindi district administration and authorities have been asked to construct a comprehensive security plan and to guarantee foolproof security for the welcome and other locations where the PTI chairman and local politicians are expected to stay and give speeches.

The march began on Friday (today) from Liberty Chowk Lahore and is expected to reach the Federal Capital on 4 November 2022, passing through Rawalpindi.