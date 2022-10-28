PTI’s Long March Route: How to Avoid Frustrating Traffic Jams

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has departed from liberty chowk and is now en route to Islamabad on a long march. The party has shared its travel plan on Twitter for the people to either join in or plan their travels accordingly.

According to the update, PTI set out from liberty toward Garden Town. The convoy took a right turn from Garden Town toward Ichra. It is currently en route to Mazang, from where, the convoy will continue toward M.A.O. College, where the members will offer the Friday prayer.

ALSO READ Honda HR-V’s Delivery Will Take Up to 9 Months

At 3:00 PM, the convoy will reach Post Office and continue toward Data Darbar where it is scheduled to reach at 4 PM. At 5:00 PM, the group will make its final stop in Lahore at Azadi Chowk and will continue via Grand Trunk (GT) Road toward Islamabad.

On the way, PTI will make stopovers at the following destinations:

Muridke

Kamoke

Gujranwala

Daska

Sialkot

Sambrial

Wazirabad

Gujrat

Lalamusa

Kharian

Jehlum

Gujar Khan

Rawalpindi

Finally, on November 4, the rally is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad. The authorities have advised the dwellers of the respective cities to plan their travels accordingly.

ALSO READ Yamaha Announces 0% Markup Plan for Bikes Again

Proper traffic plans in this regard are still being awaited and shall be updated as and when they arrive.