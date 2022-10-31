Kenyan Farmhouse Owner Says He Hosted Arshad Sharif at Request of a ‘Friend’

A two-person investigative team, including one official from the Investigation Bureau and one from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), questioned and recorded the testimonies of two Pakistani brothers, Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed, in the Arshad Sharif murder case in Kenya.

According to the reports, the murdered reporter had been staying at a farmhouse owned by Waqar.

ALSO READ Imran Khan to Establish Arshad Sharif Journalism University

The witness revealed that he hosted Sharif at his farmhouse for two months at the request of a friend, adding that he had only met Sharif once before this when he had invited the journalist to dinner at his house outside Nairobi.

He continued that they also had dinner together on the day of Sharif’s murder, after which Sharif had left in the car with Waqar’s brother Khurram.

He said he cooperated with the Kenyan police following the murder, handing over Sharif’s mobile phones and other gadgets to the authorities.

ALSO READ BOL News Remains Top Viewed Channel During Long March

Khurram Ahmed, who was Sharif’s driver when the incident occurred, explained that after departing from the farmhouse, the 18-kilometer-long dirt path ended, and the paved road started. He added that he accelerated the car when he heard gunfire.