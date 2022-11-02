Govt Officially Launches Online Passport Fee App Nationwide

Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGIP), under the directives of the Interior Ministry, has launched the online passport fee app all across Pakistan after its initial launch in the major cities of the country.

In this regard, the Head of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi, tweeted that the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, inaugurated the app, Passport Fee Asaan, today and revealed that the app has been activated for public use.

Pleased to share that Online Passport Fee Payment via App by Ministry of Interior is now Activated and available for public use.@RanaSanaullahPK sb has innaugrated the App today. No more bank lineup Facilitation of citizens and cashless economy is key target of @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/OiGvnAF6r7 — Salman Sufi (Get New Covid Booster Today) (@SalmanSufi7) November 2, 2022

He further claimed that the service will enable millions of citizens to pay their fees without having to stand in bank queues, and added that it is one of many other facilities that will be launched in the coming months.

Note here that the app is available on both the Play Store and Apple Store. In addition, citizens can also pay their passport fees through DGIP’s web portal, PayMaster.

The online payment facility was previously available for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, and was scheduled to be launched in Karachi this month. However, the Ministry has activated it all across the country prior to its proposed launch in the financial capital.

Regarding the online procedure, citizens will get notifications via e-mail and a short message service (SMS) after successful payment of the fee, which they must show as proof at the passport office.

It is important to note that once the passport issuance procedure begins, the payment is non-refundable and non-transferable.