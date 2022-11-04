Over Rs. 32 Billion of USF Funds Remain Unutilized

Funds of billions of rupees under the Universal Service Funds (USF), an entity responsible for providing telecom services in remote areas of the country, remain utilized.

According to the audit document available with ProPakistani, an amount of over Rs. 36. billion was spent by the Universal Service Fund in the last five years, while an amount of Rs. 32 billion could not be utilized till June 30, 2021.

According to the audit report, the Universal Service Fund in its reply said that 50 percent of the unutilized funds were targeted for utilization in the year 2021-2022.

Audit authorities said USF’s response was not satisfactory, as the funds were used for providing telecom services in remote and backward areas as per PTA Act 2006 and other rules.

According to the audit report, the Departmental Accounts Committee has directed the USF to utilize the funds for the speedy completion of the ongoing projects and the identification of new areas for the provision of telecom services.

The audit has directed an inquiry into the matter for determining the reasons for the non-utilization of funds. According to the audit, the disparity of connectivity in different areas should be eliminated by utilizing the funds.

According to MoITT officials, there were some issues regarding the use of the USF kitty in the past. When Syed Aminul Haq took over the ministry, only 6 projects of the Universal Service Fund were running.

All major issues have been solved and the number of projects under the fund have been increased from six to 35.