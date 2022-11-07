Severe Gas Shortage Expected Alongside Food, Petrol and Diesel Shortfall

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is currently experiencing a gas deficit of 400-600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) at the onset of colder weather.

The federal government intends to develop a gas-theft prevention system given the shortfall under which it will gauge the gas supply with the recovery from the areas and take strong action against the guilty parties.

During the winter, gas consumption is expected to range between 950 and 1,350 mmcfd, while local supply will vary between 650 and 700 mmcfd over the next three months.

Furthermore, the federal government is working to provide an uninterrupted gas supply, especially to domestic consumers. However, a massive gas deficit has forced SNGPL to offer liquefied petroleum gas (LGP) gas cylinders.

According to reports, the government has ordered more liquefied natural gas (LNG) as compared to last season. Last year, it ordered nine and eight shipments for January and February. This year, it has arranged ten and nine cargoes for the same period.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division will fix meters at the neighborhood level in order to curtail gas theft. In addition, the SNGPL inspection teams will be stationed there to report the monthly gas usage to the supervisor.

It is pertinent to mention that gas theft in SNGPL is 8 percent, while it is 15 percent in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Via Express Tribune