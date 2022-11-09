Imran Khan Hilariously Congratulates ‘Wrong’ Babar After Win Over New Zealand

Admirations for the Pakistan cricket team are coming in from all over the world as it has reached the final of the T20 World Cup when the odds were heavily stacked against it.

Politicians, celebrities, and former players are full of praise for the Men in Green who thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the SCG.

1992 World Cup-winning captain and Chairman PTI, Imran Khan, also took to Twitter to congratulate the national team. However, in the heat of the moment, the former Prime Minister congratulated his party leader Babar Awan instead of Babar Azam.

Although the former skipper quickly realized his mistake, it was just a little too late as Twitterati noticed the gaffe and took screenshots of the tweet before it was deleted.

Here is the screenshot of the Tweet.

Imran Khan has now made the right tweet, congratulating Babar Azam.

Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

As a former captain who triumphed ODI World Cup at the MCG in 1992, Imran will be hoping Babar gets to lead his country to another major ICC win at the same venue after 30 years.