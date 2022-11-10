Pakistan Medical Commission Urges Imran Khan to Delay Long March Due to MDCAT

Lt. Col. (r) Ghulam Shabbir, President of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), wrote a letter to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, requesting him to delay the party’s long march until 4 pm on 13 November 2022, which is the day of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

The test has already seen several delays in the past few months and was rumored to have been postponed again recently before PMC confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the test will be conducted per schedule.

In his letter, PMC President Shabbir stressed the delay, stating that should the test be postponed further. Otherwise, students’ academic year will be wasted.

He further pointed out that students and parents are concerned about getting to examination centers because of unrest in Punjab.

In related news, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have requested that their authority be extended to Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and motorways, in view of the upcoming PTI long march and demonstrations.

ICT Police has also claimed that any disaster at the airport or on any of its flights will damage the country’s reputation and that the lack of access to these areas would have an impact on interprovincial commerce, security, and the economy.