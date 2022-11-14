NHA Broke Toll Tax Collection Record in FY 2022

The National Highway Authority (NHA) collected the highest toll collection of Rs. 35.06 billion under the head toll tax on toll plazas on motorways and national highways during FY 2021-22.

NHA collection included Rs. 21.776 billion from national highways and Rs. 13.287 billion from motorways.

Overall, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has collected Rs. 134.32 billion under the head toll tax on toll plazas on motorways and national highways during the last five years.

Official documents revealed that Rs. 99.35 billion was collected as toll tax on national highways and Rs. 34.967 billion on motorways.

Financial year National highways Motorways Total Earned Toll revenue 2017-18 Rs. 17.962 billion Rs. 2.916 billion Rs. 20.878 billion 2018-19 Rs. 20.327 billion Rs. 2.724 billion Rs. 23.052 billion 2019-20 Rs. 19.367 billion Rs. 6.302 billion Rs. 25.669 billion 2020-21 Rs. 19.918 billion Rs. 9.738 billion Rs. 29.656 billion 2021-22 Rs. 21.776 Rs. 13.287 billion Rs. 35.063 billion Total amount Rs. 99.35 billion Rs. 34.967 Rs. 134.32 billion

The throw-forward of the NHA has accumulated to Rs. 1.192 trillion as a result of inadequate budgetary allocations contrary to actual demands, which is severely hampering project execution.

Official documents revealed that the NHA’s per-year demand for funds for the previous few years has remained between Rs. 300-350 billion, whereas allocations have been in the range of only Rs. 105-120 billion, which is less than one-third of the actual demand, resulting in huge backlogs in the form of throw-forwards.

The NHA plans and executes road infrastructure projects in line with the vision and strategy of the government to boost the economic growth of the country. Based on the priorities set forth by the government, allocations are proposed in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) as per the financial phasing plan approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) while approving project PC-Is.

Due to the non-allocation of funds as per the approved financial phasing plan and committed in the authorization letter issued by the Planning Commission, the execution of the projects has been severely hampered.