Pakistan Didn’t Deserve to be in T20 World Cup Final: Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, made a shocking comment about Pakistan reaching the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, claiming that defeat in the final was expected after the semi-final in Sydney.

Speaking to the media after the clash, the left-arm pacer said that only Allah Almighty had helped the Men in Green reach the final of the showpiece event despite the poor performance of the batting department.

“The fact that we played in the final is a big thing. We didn’t deserve to play in the final. The whole world knows how we advanced to the final. Allah helped us reach there,” Amir commented.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Babar Azam-led Pakistan had a poor start to the tournament, losing their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe, putting them on the verge of elimination from the event.

Later in the event, the Green Shirts bounced back in spectacular fashion, defeating the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh before defeating Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first semi-final in Sydney.

Former cricketers from all over the world heaped praise on the Men in Green for giving Buttler-led England a tough time in the low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.