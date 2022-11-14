This is What The All New Toyota Prius Will Look Like [Photos]

Toyota will launch the all-new Prius on November 16, 2022, which is earlier than anticipated. Originally, the reports suggested that its launch will take place next year, although, Toyota’s official announcement has confirmed its impending arrival.

Toyota will resurrect its pioneering hybrid car under the ‘Prius Reborn’ moniker. A few of its recent spy shots in camouflage generated serious buzz on the internet. Based on those photos, some skilled enthusiasts have rendered a few images to show what the new Prius could look like.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Resumes Bookings For All Cars

The new Prius follows a similar design language as its predecessor, with smooth body lines and a curved silhouette. Although, the overall look is sharpened further with sleek headlights and taillights, a tapered tail, and a hunkered-down front end.

The car seemingly has very few character lines, which allows for a subdued, yet elegant look. Furthermore, if the rendered images are accurate, the new Prius’s look will be a far cry from its predecessor, which was a hodge-podge of strange styling elements.

Although not much is known about the car, speculations suggest that it will likely have a hybrid-assisted 1.6-liter engine, and a host of modern features including Toyota Safety Sense-based driver assist systems.

ALSO READ Car Industry Shows Signs of Recovery as Sales Increase

Prius will likely compete with Honda Insight, Volkswagen Golf GTE, and Toyota Corolla in terms of pricing and performance. Although, given the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world, it is unknown if Prius will be much of a threat to its competitors.