FBR Chairman Assures GCCI Delegation of Resolution of Issues

A delegation of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad at the FBR headquarters on Tuesday.

The delegation highlighted the issues faced by their members including early payment of sales tax refunds, import of motor scrap, delay in clearance of goods due to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange (FE) regulations, and 100 percent cash margin restriction on import of aluminum scrap.

The chairman explained that more sales tax refunds have been paid this year in comparison with the previous year. He assured the delegation of the resolution of all the issues especially those of exports related units.

Member Customs Operations Mukarram Jah Ansari, who also attended the meeting, explained the procedure for clearance at the import stage.