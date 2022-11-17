Punjab to Purchase 1,200 Drones for Police From Chinese Company

Following a meeting with a delegation from the Chinese drone technology company Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, approved the acquisition of 1,200 drone cameras for the police and other departments.

The delegation briefed the CM in detail on how drone technology may improve various services. The company will also train the staff on how to effectively use the technology as well.

The CM stated that drone technology will be effectively employed for public protection as well as giving people access to services.

He pledged to modernize the province’s law enforcement system with drone technology, adding that 1,000 drone cameras will be used solely for policing purposes, ensuring that crime rates will drop with the initiative.

The drone cameras will be useful in the efficient surveillance of demonstrations and processions, particularly during Muharram and other religious holidays.

He referenced an extremely unpleasant incident of harassment that took place with a woman in 2021 and expressed that such events may be avoided in the future by monitoring parks and other recreational locations using drone cameras.

Parks and leisure areas can be adequately monitored, and any unpleasant occurrence can be reported quickly. He emphasized that night vision drone cameras can improve the functioning of the police during the night.

He went on to say that advanced flood monitoring may be conducted via drone technology, and the flow of water in rivers can be tracked 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He claimed that even during fire eruptions, earthquakes, or other natural disasters, relief actions may be started efficiently in the afflicted regions using drone technology.

This technology also has the potential to greatly assist agriculture. He claimed that large drones may be used to spray effectively on the crops. Locusts and other insects can be removed ahead of time, increasing agricultural yield. He said that a separate branch would be created in Punjab to carry out this initiative and use drone technology.

The CM asked the police and other agencies involved to develop their final report for purchasing drone cameras and noted that the departments involved should present their final reports as soon as possible while keeping their requirements in mind.