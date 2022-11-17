Shahid Afridi Advises Babar Azam to Resign as T20I Captain

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has suggested the all-format captain, Babar Azam, relinquish T20I captaincy and concentrate on his batting.

The member of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning team further added that Pakistan has other options in the form of Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood who have the ability to lead the T20I team.

ALSO READ Bangladesh U19 Gets 1-0 Lead Over Pakistan in T20 Series

Speaking to the media, Afridi said, “Babar Azam should quit the T20I captaincy and focus on his batting. We have other players who can lead the T20I team like Shadab, Rizwan, and even Shan.”

The personal contribution of Babar Azam to the team has been in the spotlight following a poor outing in the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, where he managed to score 68 runs in six innings at an average of 11.33.

ALSO READ Kamran Akmal Notice: Ramiz to No Longer Tolerate Baseless Propaganda Against Team

It is pertinent to mention here that under Babar Azam’s captaincy, the Men in Green qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals, Asia Cup 2022, and T20 World Cup 2022 finals.

The Lahore-born cricketer is also the most successful captain of Pakistan’s T20I team, having won 40 of 66 games with a success rate of 65.57 percent.

It’s worth noting that the 28-year-old captain jumped to third place in the T20I batting rankings earlier this week.