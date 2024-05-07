KP Cabinet Approves Perks and Salary Raises for Ministers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet approved the Ministerial Perks and Salary Amendment Bill on Monday, clearing the path for significant increases in various allowances.

One of the notable amendments includes a significant increase in the monthly house rent allowance for cabinet members, skyrocketing from Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 200,000.

The substantial increase in the monthly house rent allowance for cabinet members reflects the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring their well-being and comfort.

The revamped policy allows cabinet members lacking government housing to lease a property worth up to Rs. 2 lac per month, covering utility expenses as well.

Furthermore, the bill entails a substantial increase in the funds allocated for renovating cabinet members’ residences, rising from Rs. 0.5 million to an impressive Rs. 1 million.