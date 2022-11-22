Hasan Ali’s Hilarious Response on Shadab Khan’s Wedding Goes Viral

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, has responded hilariously on Twitter to a cricket fan’s question about his conversation with the all-format captain, Babar Azam, during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Babar Azam visited Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the last-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab, where he met with national players including Hasan Ali.

One of the cricket fans asked Hasan on Twitter while sharing a photo of Hasan and Babar engaged in conversation, “Please also tell me what is going on between you two that Babar Azam’s expression has changed.”

The right-arm pacer responded in a hilarious way, saying they were discussing Shadab’s wedding. “Basically we [were] talking about Shadab’s wedding; Babar [was] saying that will not happen,” Hasan wrote.

Basically we talking about Shadab’s wedding babar saying vo ni honi 😆 @76Shadabkhan https://t.co/LLejsLkBFq — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 22, 2022

The T20 vice-captain, Shadab Khan, did not hold back in responding, saying, “You people think I have grown enough. Everyone asks for my wedding. I am just a kid.”

Aap logo ko be Lagta ha ka main boht bara ho gaya houn. Sab mere say shadi ka puchte hain. Abhi mai bacha hun. https://t.co/UktMfUZOcA — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Hasan Ali was once considered an integral part of Pakistan’s pace attack, but he was dropped from the national squad after a string of poor performances in the past few series.

The 28-year-old pacer was expected to be a member of the 18-member squad for the three-match Test series against England scheduled to start on December 01 in Pindi, but he did not make the cut.