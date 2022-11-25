Dar Stresses on Need to Enhance Value-Added Exports

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday emphasized on the need to enhance the value-added exports for sustainable economic growth of the country.

The finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif along with SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik at the Finance Division.

ALSO READ SBP Raises Interest Rate by 1%

The delegation apprised the finance minister about their contribution to the economic development of the country. They also briefed him about various issues being faced by them especially related to Special Economic Zone.

The delegation said that the issues were hugely impacting the overall productivity and efficiency of their chamber. The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues at the earliest.

Dar said that government is well aware of the challenges being faced by various sectors of the economy and is proactively taking measures for smoothing out the operational anomalies for ensuring greater ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The finance minister further apprised the delegation of various policy measures being undertaken by the government which would further improve the business-friendly environment in the country. He urged the delegation to work for the enhancement of value-added exports for sustainable economic growth of the country.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.