Woman Who Drove Her Car Into a Police Officer Finally Arrested

The Rawalpindi police department has confirmed the arrest of the woman accused of running over Motorway Police personnel at a toll plaza. Video of the incident, circulated on social media, depicts the woman engaging in a heated argument with the Motorway Police officer after being stopped for speeding.

Following the altercation, she fled the scene by driving her vehicle through a broken toll plaza barrier, ultimately striking an officer who sustained injuries.

The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage among social media users over the woman’s behavior and prompting calls for severe penalties.

Islamabad Traffic Police verified that the incident occurred on January 1, 2024, and stated that the accused driver had been apprehended and charged.

In an official statement, the Rawalpindi police department revealed that the woman, identified as Farah, attempted to evade authorities after being implicated in a case at Nasirabad Police Station for hitting the Motorway cop with her car. A special team, led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations and acting on the directive of RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, successfully apprehended her.

Farah, who resisted law enforcement, was taken into custody and the police charged her with attempted murder and negligent driving. Modern technology facilitated her tracking and subsequent arrest by Nasirabad police officials.

The police department reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing all violators of the law without bias or leniency.