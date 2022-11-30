Major Indian Tech Firm Employee Openly Calls Muslims “Terrorists”

There is no end to Pakistan and India’s feud with one another and a new development proves the point even further. In fact, “development” is hardly the right word in this case considering the comments a major Indian firm’s employee has made.

According to Sourabh Sharma, an IT Recruiter at Lancesoft India, Muslims are terrorists and a blood cancer. He openly made these comments on LinkedIn, one of the biggest social networks online, all the while working for an esteemed organization such as Lancesoft.

The news comes from a post shared on LinkedIn by Masroor Jahangir, a former HR Associate at Amazon who is currently working as a Public Relations Officer. As he points out, these kinds of comments put a question mark on Lancesoft’s work environment.

“When did Lancesoft India start recruiting racists, fascists, and islamophobes?”, he says.

He also nudged one of Lancesoft Inc’s directors, Vivek Maurya, to take action.

It remains unclear what pushed Sharma to make such vile comments on a major social media platform, but we will update this space as soon as there are any updates on the matter.