Google Unveils New Features for Android and Wear OS

Google’s latest feature update for Android and Wear OS brings many new features to Android phones and WearOS smartwatches. Users will be able to access the new features in the coming weeks, just in time for the holiday season.

Following are the new features that users will have access to in the coming weeks:

Google TV-Cast

With a simple press, you can now cast content directly to your TV from the Google TV app. You’ll be able to search for content on your phone while watching TV and even use your smartphone as a remote control.

Android Reading Mode

The new Android Reading mode adds accessibility features for a better reading experience. You can change the font type, size, color, text-to-speech, and playback speed on the display.

The new YouTube Home screen widget provides direct access to your subscription feed, favorite videos, and Shorts from your home screen.

Digital Car Key Connectivity

Supported digital car keys can now be shared with other Google Pixel phones or iPhones using the digital wallet app on your phone.

New Designs in Google Photos

A new joyful photo design option for Google Photos has been introduced. Users can choose their own photos and then arrange them in one of several new design options.

Keyboard Sticker

Gboard, Google’s flagship smartphone keyboard, now lets you convert emojis into stickers.

Wear OS Features

Wear OS icons have been made simpler in order to access apps such as contacts, Google Maps, and weather. Google Keep has been updated with a new design that is more suited to smartwatch screens. The Adidas Running app now allows voice commands from Google Assistant.