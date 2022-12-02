Ramiz Says Taking Asia Cup 2023 Away from Pakistan “Would be a Bad Move”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has spoken out once again regarding the participation of the India cricket team in the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the first Test match between Pakistan and England, Ramiz stated that shifting the Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan to a neutral venue would be a bad move for cricket.

The former cricketer went on to say that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Pakistan the right to host the Asia Cup, and that it is their right if India does not want to come due to political reasons.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is all set to host the 18th edition of the Asia Cup in June and July, while India will be hosting the ODI World Cup 2023 in September and October.

Last month, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, confirmed that the Indian team will not visit the neighboring country and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

In response to Jay Shah’s statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that if BCCI will not send their team for the Asia Cup 2023 then the Pakistan team will not participate in the 50-over World Cup in India.