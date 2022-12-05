Pindi Test Becomes the Highest-Scoring Match in 145 Years

First Test between Pakistan and England has broken the record for being the highest run-scoring five-day Test match which did not end in a draw, as both teams collectively scored 1,768 runs.

ALSO READ World Test Championship Points Table After England’s Win Over Pakistan

Pindi’s pitch was batting heaven as the bowlers hardly found any assistance. The batting-friendly track helped batters score big as the match set the record for being the highest run-scoring five-day Test match. In the history of Test cricket, it was the first occasion when batters of both teams jointly scored 1,768 runs.

ALSO READ Ex-Captain Claims England Gave Pakistan a Taste of Their Own Medicine

Batting first, England posted a mighty total of 657. In reply, Pakistan was bowled out for 579. England then smartly declared the second innings for 264 at the loss of seven wickets. However, Pakistan fell short in the end as they managed only 268 runs while chasing 343 on the final day of the first Test.

England’s four centuries and Pakistan’s three centuries added to record the top run-scoring match with a result.