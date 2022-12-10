Balochistan Gets its First Ever Smart Police Station For Women

The first Women’s Police Station Quetta has been turned into a smart police station. The police station’s one-window facility will now register First Information Reports (FIRs) digitally,

The facility is designed to provide female citizens with any type of character certificate, police verification, driver’s license, and report lost items, all under one roof.

The front desk of the Women’s Police Station is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Saba Raheel, Duty Officer of the Police Services Center (PQM) desk of the police station, stated that arrangements were made to provide services under one roof for women at the PQM counter.

Any type of character certificate, police verification, registration of renters and domestic employees, or loss of any sort of objects or papers should be submitted to women accompanied by relevant paperwork. Within 3 to 30 minutes, the citizens can obtain an information report, a local learner driving license, a driving license renewal, and an international driving license.

The police station, the province’s first facility of its kind, had been inaugurated by the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt in May 2022.

Zarguna Kakar, the widow of martyred police officer Manzoor Tareen of Balochistan Police, had been appointed as its first Station House Officer (SHO).