Are Women Getting Angrier With Each Passing Day?

Gallup’s annual survey has revealed that anger in women has drastically increased in the last ten years around the globe, leaving men behind in anger rankings.

The recent observation was revealed by Gallup’s World Poll, a ten-year-long survey, in which over 120,000 participants from over 150 countries were asked how they felt throughout the day.

ALSO READ Punjab Fails to Compensate Deceased Teachers’ Families

According to the study, the rage disparity between men and women has worsened, with women being 6% more stressed and furious than males. This was not the case in 2012 when both genders were equally angry.

In addition, women are more likely than males to report negative feelings such as anger, sorrow, stress, and concern.

As per the Gallup research, both genders are feeling increased negative emotions. Women, on the other hand, also report feeling more worried and depressed than males.

ALSO READ Elon Musk Goes After 1.5 Billion of Inactive Accounts on Twitter

In this respect, Gallup CEO Jon Clifton said that various factors contribute to people’s unhappiness. According to him, the top five contributors to global unhappiness are poverty, society, hunger, loneliness, and a lack of meaningful jobs.

Global stakeholders, especially mental health organizations, must act immediately since rising negative emotions in both genders are leading to suicides as well.