FBR Chairman Directs Chief Commissioners to Meet Tax Collection Targets

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad visited the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) and Customs House Karachi on Saturday.

During his meeting at LTO, the chairman reviewed the performance of all chief commissioners vis-à-vis targets assigned for the month of December. Detailed presentations outlining the projection and strategies for achieving the target for the month were given by all chief commissioners of Inland Revenue (CCIRs). The CCIRs presented workable strategies for achieving the target set for December as well as for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (FY23).

ALSO READ FBR Revises Customs Values of Artificial Leather Suitcases

The chairman directed the CCIRs to effectively safeguard the revenue and meet the budgetary targets. He reiterated that the facilitation of taxpayers will ensure the successful implementation of FBR’s policies and added that pending issues of the taxpayers must be resolved on priority. He also directed the CCIRs to effectively pursue the pending revenue cases in the courts to safeguard the revenue.

Later, the chairman chaired a meeting of Chief Collectors and Director Generals of Customs at Customs House Karachi. He stressed the Customs field formations to devise a comprehensive strategy to achieve the overall revenue targets set for December so that the first half of FY23 ends on a high note.

The Chief Collectors informed that in the last five months the Customs field formations have strived hard to achieve the revenue targets despite import compression on account of multiple regulations introduced by the government to address the current account deficit.

ALSO READ Dar Urges Strengthening of Anti-Smuggling Regime for Economic Stability

The FBR chairman was also informed about the efforts being made to curb the mis-invoicing/under-invoicing phenomenon by revolutionizing the valuation methods and assessment approach. In this regard, multiple valuation rulings have been revised besides the issuance of several new valuation rulings.

The anti-smuggling policy also came under discussion and the forum was apprised that zero-tolerance policy has been adopted to curb the menace of smuggling and to safeguard the border areas from this practice.