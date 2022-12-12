Honeybees Kill Elderly Man in Karachi

In a distressing episode, honeybees attacked an elderly man and left him severely wounded in a park in Karachi, after which he passed away.

According to the details, the incident happened at a park located in the metropolis’ Steel Town. The body of the deceased, Anwar Shah, was moved to Jinnah Hospital.

ALSO READ Lahore Traffic Police Starts Crackdown With Huge Fine on Drivers Without a Licence

It is worth noting here that honeybees rarely attack unprovoked. It is possible that someone pelted stones at them and provoked them to attack, which caused the death of the senior citizen.

A similar incident occurred earlier in May when a swarm of honeybees stung numerous students at the Government Primary School of Chak 67 in Jarranwala near Faisalabad.

ALSO READ Balochistan Announces Long Winter Vacations for Schools

In this regard, Rescue 1122 stated that the honeybees attacked teachers as well as the children. Following this, they were given first aid treatment, while four children and two teachers were moved to the Shahkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).