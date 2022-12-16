Bilawal Bhutto Debunks His Own Govt’s Claims of Buying Cheaper Oil From Russia

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has revealed that Pakistan is not getting any discounted oil and gas from Russia and claimed that the federal government is simply looking for alternative markets to address the energy crisis.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made these remarks at the United Nations (UN) presser, which was held after his meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina J Mohammed, in New York.

ALSO READ Indian PM Modi Finally Gets the Treatment He Deserves at UN by Pakistan

In response to a query, Foreign Minister remarked that Pakistan is facing extreme economic challenges, especially in the energy sector. He further noted that the country is not looking for cheaper Russian oil and gas and added that any supply from Russia will take too much time to reach Pakistan.

He contended that Pakistan is merely looking into other sources from where it can acquire cheaper oil and gas in order to overcome its energy crisis.

According to the details, Foreign Minister attended a number of events in New York, including hosting the meeting of the Ministerial Conference of G-77 and China. Note here that G-77 is a UN coalition of 134 developing countries.

Earlier this month, Deputy Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, announced that Russia has agreed to supply cheaper crude oil, gasoline, and diesel to Pakistan.

Also, he remarked that Russia’s Energy Minister and inter-governmental delegation will visit Pakistan next month (January 2023) in order to seal the deal. He claimed that the discount would be the same as in other countries in the world.

It is worth pointing out that the Foreign Minister has refused the above-mentioned claims and announcement of his allies, therefore, confusing the people in the midst of rising inflation.